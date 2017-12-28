How Effective Is The Flu Shot?

AMARILLO - Are you having to use some of your sick days? Are your kids curled up in bed? Well, you're not the only one.

Hundreds of locals are coming down with the flu.

Dr. Carl Paetzold, an emergency doctor at ER Now explained just because you get the flu once does not mean you can not get it again.

Dr. Paetzold has seen an equal amount of Type A and Type B flu. In past years, one type of flu has overpowered another, but since both types are equal this year, it could make for a bad flu season.

Of course, if you want to prevent the flu, you drink water, cough in your elbow, and use hand sanitizer. Some people turn towards the flu shot to stay healthy, but could that be making you sick?

"That has been studied and studied, and there has never been a correlation found with people getting the flu shot and coming down with the flu anymore frequently than people who didn't get the flu shot and came down with an illness that might mimic the flu," Dr. Paetzold said.

If you do brave the poke and get the shot, you might wonder if it is effective?

Dr. Paetzold explained, "I have not read great numbers for the United States yet, but I know out of Australia where their flu season has already ended, there were some mixed numbers where it was low effectiveness to anywhere from 10 to 30 percent, but we saw some pretty low numbers and areas of only having ten percent effectiveness, but that's still protecting some people."

How does Amarillo compare to Australia when it comes to the flu? Dr. Paetzold explained we are comparable in some ways, but there is no guarantee we will have the same strains as Australia.

If you think maybe the nasal spray is a better option, think again. Dr. Paetzold said the spray is not recommended because it is not as effective as the shot.

The flu has been seen in people of all ages and the season does not usually end until March.