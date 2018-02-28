UPDATE: Hartley County Sheriff's Department Looking for Missing K9 Officer
UPDATE 8 p.m.:
According to the Hartley County Sheriff's Office, Blitz has been located and has died due to the severity of his injuries.
ORIGINAL:
Hartley County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing K9 Officer.
Officials say Blitz was hit by a car near 700 Blk of Texas Blvd here in Dalhart.
Blitz ran off after the incident.
Please check around your house.
Blitz is a "bite" dog so do not approach. Please call dispatch at 806-244-5544.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
