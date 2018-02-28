UPDATE: Hartley County Sheriff's Department Looking for Missing K9 Officer

UPDATE 8 p.m.:

According to the Hartley County Sheriff's Office, Blitz has been located and has died due to the severity of his injuries.

ORIGINAL:

Hartley County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing K9 Officer.

Officials say Blitz was hit by a car near 700 Blk of Texas Blvd here in Dalhart.

Blitz ran off after the incident.

Please check around your house.

Blitz is a "bite" dog so do not approach. Please call dispatch at 806-244-5544.