UPDATE: Hartley County Sheriff's Department Looking for Missing K9 Officer

By: Karl Wehmhoener

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 09:06 AM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 09:37 PM CST

UPDATE 8 p.m.:

According to the Hartley County Sheriff's Office, Blitz has been located and has died due to the severity of his injuries.

ORIGINAL:

Hartley County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing K9 Officer.

Officials say Blitz was hit by a car near 700 Blk of Texas Blvd here in Dalhart. 

Blitz ran off after the incident. 

Please check around your house. 

Blitz is a "bite" dog so do not approach. Please call dispatch at 806-244-5544.

 

