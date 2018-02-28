Happy State Bank Gifts $2.5 Million to WT

By: Judd Baker

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 09:53 PM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 09:53 PM CST

CANYON - Happy State Bank made one of the largest donations in West Texas A&M University's history this afternoon.

Happy State Bank gifted $2.5 million to put toward their $10 million dollar goal.

That money will be used for the construction of an agricultural sciences complex.

That facility is expected to be ready for the fall 2018 semester.

"This just made sense. You are supporting the students, you are supporting the people. Our stockholders, our customers. So many of them are good panhandle people. There are no better people than those folks in agriculture in the panhandle of Texas, this was a no-brainer," said Happy State Bank CEO J. Pat Hickman, 

Agricultural science programs are among the fastest growing majors at WT.

