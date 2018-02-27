Hansford County Sheriff's Office Looking for Two Wanted Felons

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Hansford County Sheriff's Office

HANSFORD COUNTY - The Hansford County Sheriff Department is looking for two wanted felons out of Hansford County.

James Earl Griffin, 30, and Chad Walker, 42, are wanted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these suspects should contact your local authorities or the Hansford County Sheriff Department at 806-659-4140.