Hansford County Sheriff's Office Looking for Two Wanted Felons
HANSFORD COUNTY - The Hansford County Sheriff Department is looking for two wanted felons out of Hansford County.
James Earl Griffin, 30, and Chad Walker, 42, are wanted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these suspects should contact your local authorities or the Hansford County Sheriff Department at 806-659-4140.
More Stories
-
APD school liaison officers learned of the shooting threat that…
-
Martinez is wanted out of Potter County for Fraudulent Use or…
-
The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.