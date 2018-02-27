Hansford County Sheriff's Office Looking for Two Wanted Felons

By: Judd Baker

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 05:39 PM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 05:39 PM CST

HANSFORD COUNTY - The Hansford County Sheriff Department is looking for two wanted felons out of Hansford County.

James Earl Griffin, 30, and Chad Walker, 42, are wanted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. 

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these suspects should contact your local authorities or the Hansford County Sheriff Department at 806-659-4140.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • At the Movies
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    At the Movies

  • Weather
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Weather

  • Studio4
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Studio4

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected