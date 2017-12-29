Four Disable Children Gifted New Amtrykes

AMARILLO, TX - At their weekly meeting Thursday, Southwest Ambucs gave four children with disabilities, Amtrykes.

The trykes, which are specially designed for those with disabilities, can be expensive. The cost range from $600 to $1,200.

"One size doesn't fit all and instead of trying to fit a child to a bike that doesn't fit them, the bike is actually custom ordered for the child themself ," said Jon Prince, Ambucs Chairman.

One of the physical therapist that volunteers with Ambucs said these trikes are great for the kids physical therapy because it uses some different motor skills, but does it in a fun way.

"We're giving away these bikes to children that often times suffer from therapeutic disabilities," Prince explained. "It allows them to build strength and coordination with different activities, but in this case, a bike will often times build motor skills that allow them to do other things in life whether that be walking, running and interacting with their peers."

In a few years, these kids are going to grow out of their trikes, Ambucs will get them a new one as they grow.



Southwest Ambucs is the fourth largest Ambucs club in the nation, giving away the fourth most bikes. They gave away 50 this year and credit their success to the generosity of the Texas Panhandle community.