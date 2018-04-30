Fire Crews Respond to Shed Fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Amarillo - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2100 block of South Fairfield early this morning.

Fire officials tell us a backyard shed was fully engulfed in flames.

We're told the fire was under control at 12:11 a.m.

According to officials, the main house did not sustain any damage and no injuries have been reported.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will have more information as it becomes available.