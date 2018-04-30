Fire Crews Respond to Shed Fire
Amarillo - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2100 block of South Fairfield early this morning.
Fire officials tell us a backyard shed was fully engulfed in flames.
We're told the fire was under control at 12:11 a.m.
According to officials, the main house did not sustain any damage and no injuries have been reported.
This is an ongoing investigation. We will have more information as it becomes available.
More Stories
-
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Speaking out for the first time, the jury that…
-
NEW YORK (AP) - Bonnie Raitt has pulled out of the first leg of her…
-
NEW YORK (AP) - The Time's Up campaign is taking aim at R. Kelly over…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-