Fight over honey buns lands Louisiana man in jail

By: KARD Staff

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 06:33 AM CST

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 06:33 AM CST

West Monroe, LA. (KARD) — An argument over missing honey buns ends with a Louisiana man in jail for assaulting his mother.

According to an arrest report, 19-year-old Joseph Simpson Jr.’s mom asked him what happened to some of the honey buns in their kitchen, causing him to become, “irate.”

Simpson Jr. pushed his mom into a wall and pulled a knife on his brother when he tried to break it up, according to the arrest report. When police arrived, he admitted to doing both.

Simpson Jr. is now charged with domestic abuse aggravated assault and domestic abuse battery.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • At the Movies
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    At the Movies

  • Weather
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Weather

  • Studio4
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Studio4

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected