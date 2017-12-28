One Arrested in Wednesday Home Invasion Robbery; Another Arrested for Forgery

AMARILLO - UPDATE -

On Wednesday, Amarillo Police responded to a reported forgery at the Mr. Payroll at 1400 Amarillo Boulevard East.

Police learned that a man had tried to cash a check that was taken in this robbery. Officers were able to identify a suspect in the forgery.

At 3:10 p.m., an officer stopped a pickup for a traffic violation near 16th and S. Arthur. A passenger, Michael Anthony Martinez, age 37, was in the back seat. He was the man officers were seeking in connection with the forgery on Amarillo Boulevard East. He was arrested for not wearing a seat belt and forgery. He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center. He is not charged with robbery.

At 9 p.m., a patrol officer located the white four-door 2012 Chevrolet that investigators had identified as the suspect vehicle. The officer stopped the car at 5th and S. Kentucky.

The driver, Isaac Fernando Cardoza, age 21, was arrested. Officers found property, including the laptop taken in this robbery, in the vehicle. Cardoza was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony other than theft (assault).

Investigators are still working on this case, including reviewing other reported attempts to cash checks taken in this crime.

ORIGINAL:

Elderly Woman Fights Off Armed...

Amarillo Police said a 75-year-old Amarillo woman fought off two armed suspects who robbed her home.

In a Nixle, APD said the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on December 26 on the 1300 block of Montclair Drive.

Responding officers said the victim told them she heard repeated knocking and went to her front door. She asked the person outside if something was wrong, and they told her there was, and she opened the door.

The victim told police the suspect at the door was pointing a handgun at her. That is when she backed into her home, the armed suspect following her, and a second suspect entered the home. The men had her face away from them, and tied her wrists behind her with cord or cloth and warned her not to move.

She also told officials when the armed suspect was not behind her, she pulled her wrists free. She tried to gain control of the gun that the man was still holding. During the struggle for the weapon, both fell to the floor and the man dropped the pistol. The victim said she got up and retrieved her handgun from a nightstand.

Police said both suspects fled and no shots were fired.

The victim told officers the suspects stole a television, laptop, and some documents from her purse.

The woman sustained injuries to her forearms, hands, and face during the robbery. She was treated at the scene.

Police told us the armed suspect was a male in his teens or twenties, wearing a dark colored knit cap. The suspects are believed to have been driving a white four-door vehicle a witness saw in the driveway during the robbery.

Investigators are working to gain additional details.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Amarillo Police Department or call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

You can also make a tip online at www.amapolice.org.

Crime Stoppers callers remain anonymous and can get a cash reward.