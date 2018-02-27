Early Voting Numbers for Potter & Randall County

By: Judd Baker

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 08:51 PM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 10:27 PM CST

Early voting continues this week, and many voters took advantage of early voting last week.

In Potter County, more than 1,800 people voted in person and in Randall County, it was more than 4,000. 

To see Potter County's early voting numbers, click here.

To see Randall County's early voting numbers, click here

You can still vote early at the voting center of your choice.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

