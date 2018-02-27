Early Voting Numbers for Potter & Randall County

Early voting continues this week, and many voters took advantage of early voting last week.

In Potter County, more than 1,800 people voted in person and in Randall County, it was more than 4,000.

You can still vote early at the voting center of your choice.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.