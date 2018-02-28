DPS Seizes 70 Pounds of Marijuana During US-87 Traffic Stop in Dallam County

DPS seized over 70 pounds of marijuana Sunday, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Dallam County.

At 3:12 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2004 Ford F-350 traveling southeast on US-87 near Dalhart, for a traffic violation.

The Trooper then discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana inside in the tool boxes in the truck bed.

The driver was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. He was transported and booked into the Dallam County jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Colorado to Houston.