DPS Seizes 70 Pounds of Marijuana During US-87 Traffic Stop in Dallam County

By: Karl Wehmhoener

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 09:51 AM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 07:34 PM CST

DPS seized over 70 pounds of marijuana Sunday, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Dallam County. 

At 3:12 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2004 Ford F-350 traveling southeast on US-87 near Dalhart, for a traffic violation. 

The Trooper then discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana inside in the tool boxes in the truck bed.

The driver was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. He was transported and booked into the Dallam County jail. 

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Colorado to Houston.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • At the Movies
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    At the Movies

  • Weather
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Weather

  • Studio4
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Studio4

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected