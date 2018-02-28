DPS Seizes 108 Pounds of Marijuana During I-40 Traffic Stop

By: Karl Wehmhoener

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 08:24 AM CST

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 08:24 AM CST

DPS seized 108 pounds of marijuana Monday after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County. 

 At 4:37 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2011 Mercedes-Benz S550 traveling east on I-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation. The Trooper then discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana in the trunk.

 The driver and passenger Antonio Ramirez were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. They were transported and booked into the Carson County jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from California to Florida.

