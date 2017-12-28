Dimmitt Man Dies Following Early Morning Crash in Hartley County

One person is dead following an early morning crash in Hartley County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash this morning on US-385 in Hartley County, resulting in the death of one person.

Just after 2:30 a.m. this morning, Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on US-385 in Hartley County.

Officials say Stanley Smith, 78, of Dimmitt, was driving south and a truck tractor/semi-trailer was traveling north about one and a half miles south of Hartley.

We are told the driver of the truck tractor crossed into the southbound lane and side-swiped Smith's vehicle, causing extensive damage to the driver side.

Troopers say Smith was transported to the hospital in Dalhart where he later died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash is still under investigation.