UPDATE - "Crime of the Week" Burglary of a Business

By: Angelina Perez

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 11:11 AM CST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 11:02 AM CST

AMARILLO - UPDATE:

Amarillo Police report the vehicle in this case was located and recovered on Wednesday by the APD Neighborhood Patrol Officer's Unit.

The two suspects involved  were also identified. The case remains under investigation with charges pending.

More information will be released as the case develops. 

ORIGINAL: 

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is hoping you can identify two suspects who allegedly broke into a business on Canyon Drive.

Crime Stoppers says the business in the 4400 block of Canyon Drive was broken into on Christmas Eve.

A number of items were reportedly stolen from the business.

Police say it appears to be a man and woman involved and they are in an 80's model GM vehicle. 

If you recognize the vehicle or the suspects, you are urged to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit a tip online at amapolice.org.

If your anonymous tip leads to the suspect(s) identification and arrest and/or recovery of stolen property, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000!

The video can be seen by clicking here


 

