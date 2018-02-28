UPDATE: Crews Responding to Fire in Potter County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

POTTER COUNTY - UPDATE: 6:15 p.m.:

Incident Update: #FainRanchFire in Potter County is 90% contained at an estimated 30 acres. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) February 28, 2018

UPDATE 5:37 p.m.:

Incident Update: #FainRanchFire in Potter County is 75% contained at an estimated 30 acres. Air Attack aircraft has been released back to Amarillo airport. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) February 27, 2018

Crews are responding to a fire in Potter County.

Incident Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance on a wildfire in Potter County. #txfire pic.twitter.com/LczfHWEebV — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) February 27, 2018

Potter County officials told us the fire is near mile marker 124 and N. 287.

Potter County Sheriff's dispatch said this is a separate smaller fire from a controlled burn in that same area.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has confirmed that the fire is now 40% contained with an estimated 30 acres.

Incident Update: #FainRanchFire in Potter County is 40% contained at an estimated 30 acres. Forward progress of the fire has been stopped. TFS has one air attack aircraft and one dozer assisting. Potter County Volunteer Fire Department is also on scene. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) February 27, 2018

