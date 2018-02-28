UPDATE: Crews Responding to Fire in Potter County

By: Judd Baker

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 04:35 PM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 06:25 PM CST

POTTER COUNTY - UPDATE: 6:15 p.m.:

 

UPDATE 5:37 p.m.:

Crews are responding to a fire in Potter County.

Potter County officials told us the fire is near mile marker 124 and N. 287.

Potter County Sheriff's dispatch said this is a separate smaller fire from a controlled burn in that same area.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has confirmed that the fire is now 40% contained with an estimated 30 acres. 

  This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

