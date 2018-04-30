Crews Respond to a Fire in Carson County
AMARILLO - Fire crews are responding to a fire near White Deer.
Nicki Chavez with the White Deer Volunteer Fire Department said initially the fire appeared to start on the back end of a semi-truck near a cotton gin in Carson County.
Chavez said her crew was paged a little before 7 p.m. and area fire crews responded quickly from White Deer, Skellytown, Panhandle, Pantex and Hoover.
Chavez said some crews have been relieved, but those remaining are spraying into the top of the barn to prevent the cotton from burning.
According to Chavez, US-60 appears to be open and traffic is moving.
While there was black smoke visibly rising from the gin, Chavez said it appeared to be from the metal exterior of the building melting rather than burning down.
