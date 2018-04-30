Cow Chases Texas Constable On Cam
A cow with a beef for law enforcement chaseD down the Harris County Constable Precinct 3 deputy and it's caught on camera.
It happened late Thursday in Houston as the deputy came across a motorist that had hit a cow crossing the road.
Dashcam video shows the motorists slowing walking backward and ultimately jumping on top of a car before the cow comes into the frame, chasing the deputy around his patrol car.
The cow continues to charge at the deputy hitting his vehicle as he continues to flee.
The cow eventually runs off into a field.
The video was posted to the Harris County Constable's social media page with the caption......"We can handle criminals with no problem but when it comes to livestock it's no bull."
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
