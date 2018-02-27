Consumer News - Finding a Job is Taking Longer

Finding a Job is Taking Longer

The unemployment rate continues to decrease but it's taking longer to actually fill job vacancies.

According to Kiplinger, many potential employers are having to decide whether to lower their hiring standards or wait longer to get the help they need.

After the recession, when unemployed workers were abundant, some companies ramped up their job requirements with additional education and credentials.

Jobs in the healthcare and finance industries appear to be taking the longest to fill with an average of 50 days.

Analysts say the problem is most acute in the northeast and midwest.

Tooth Fairy Dropping Payments

It appears the tooth fairy may have tightened her money bag last year.

According to a survey, the tooth fairy's cash gifts dropped in 2017 to an average of $4.13

Overall, the tooth fairy was still quite generous, leaving a whopping $271-million underneath the pillows of children across the nation.

The tooth fairy also left behind some gifts that promote dental health such as toothbrushes and toothpaste.

Ride-Sharing Making Traffic Worse?

New research from the Associated Press shows ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft are making traffic worse.

Recent studies in several cities, including Boston, New York, and San Francisco suggest the companies are pulling riders off public transportation and bicycles and putting them in cars instead.

Critics say a service by Uber called "Express Pool" is directly competing with mass transit because it links riders who want to travel to similar destinations.

The companies have pushed back against the reports saying their services make it possible to reduce the number of personally owned cars on the roads.