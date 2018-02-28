Consumer News - Dunkin' Debuts Girl Scout Cookie Inspired Coffees

Disney to Donate $1 Million to Boys and Girls Club of America

Disney is giving back in a big way due to big box office hit, "Black Panther."

The Marvel Studios owner is set to donate $1-million from the proceeds of "Black Panther" to youth programs associated with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

It's in honor of one of the movie's key themes, young people being empowered by technology.

The donation is expected to help grow science, technology, engineering, and math programs, also known as "STEM" programs around the country.

Sam's Club Teams Up with Instacart

Walmart's Sam's Club is teaming up with "Instacart" to offer same-day delivery in four US cities.

The service launches today in St. Louis, Missouri as well as Austin, Dallas, and Fort Worth.

It's expected to expand to other parts of the country later.

Walmart says the new service is all part of an effort to target shoppers who prefer to make their purchases online.

Dunkin' Debuts Girl Scout Cookie Inspired Coffees

You can now enjoy Girl Scout cookie-inspired coffees at Dunkin' Donuts.

The coffee company is brewing three new flavors, including thin mints, coconut caramel, and peanut butter cookie.

The cookie craze continues through May.