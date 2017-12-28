Consumer News: Amazon Echo, Netflix, and Checking Credit Report

Amazon Echo Purchases

Amazon's Echo products have become so popular that some people used their Echo's to order more Echos.

The company reports they sold quote "tens of millions" of the devices and the small inexpensive Echo Dot was the top selling product on Amazon across all categories.

Amazon's Alexa app topped Apple's app store charts as many people were presumably setting up their new devices.

The online mega store also reported very strong sales for its Fire TV Stick.

Netflix for New Year's Eve

You may want to cover your child's eyes and ears for this one.

Netflix is once again helping parents fool kids on New Year's Eve.

The streaming video giant has launched a whole new set of New Year's Eve on-demand countdowns to the new year.

That way, parents can let their kids ring in the new year earlier than midnight with their favorite characters.

The countdowns are available now on Netflix and can be used whenever you please.

Credit Check Resolution

If getting your finances in order is on your list of resolutions, check your credit report first.

Your credit report affects your ability to get a loan or a job and can help you avoid identity theft.

Sites like creditkarma.com offer free looks at your credit score as well as the credit reports that influence it.

If you have a big financial decision to make, financial experts encourage you to not rush it. Instead, take the time to find the best deal for yourself.