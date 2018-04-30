News

Clovis Police: Poster Wants Discussion on Mass Shooting Prevention

By: Bailey Stickle

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 05:40 AM CDT

The Clovis Police Department is warning the community of flyers about the frequency of mass shootings.

This weekend, Clovis Police received complaints of a person posting flyers at Hillcrest Park and the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The flyer states quote, "breaking news...We are under a threat."

The flyer then goes on to talk about how mass shootings are happening more often and that the writer wants to make this a topic of discussion.

Police say there have not been any reported events. 

