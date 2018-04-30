Clovis Police: Poster Wants Discussion on Mass Shooting Prevention

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Clovis Police Department is warning the community of flyers about the frequency of mass shootings.

This weekend, Clovis Police received complaints of a person posting flyers at Hillcrest Park and the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The flyer states quote, "breaking news...We are under a threat."

The flyer then goes on to talk about how mass shootings are happening more often and that the writer wants to make this a topic of discussion.

Police say there have not been any reported events.