Childress County Commissioner Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges
CHILDRESS, TX - A Childress County Commissioner has been arrested on domestic violence charges.
According to the sheriff, Precinct Two Commissioner Mark Ross was arrested Saturday.
He is officially charged with family violence assault.
Details of the alleged incident have not been released.
Ross was released from jail Christmas Eve on a $3,000 bond.
More Stories
-
Store located at 790 S Buchanan Street will give portion its proceeds…
-
Commercial Burglary at 3505 NE 24th Ave.
-
Eating better is one of the most common New Year's Resolutions.…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-