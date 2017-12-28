Childress County Commissioner Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

By: Judd Baker

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 05:26 PM CST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 06:09 PM CST

CHILDRESS, TX - A Childress County Commissioner has been arrested on domestic violence charges.

According to the sheriff, Precinct Two Commissioner Mark Ross was arrested Saturday.

He is officially charged with family violence assault.

Details of the alleged incident have not been released.

Ross was released from jail Christmas Eve on a $3,000 bond.

