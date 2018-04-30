Children's Miracle Network First Ever Miracle Week Raises Vital Funds for Local Kids

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Amarillo, TX - The Children’s Miracle Network – Amarillo Affiliate is excited to announce their First Ever Miracle Week from April 30th – May 5th.

Local businesses are raising much-needed funds and awareness for CMN by wearing jeans, purchasing CMN t-shirts, donating a portion of sales, and more!

Details for the week:

Monday, April 30th: CMN will kick off the week at AirU with local miracle families and will release balloons at 6.30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 2nd, and Thursday, May 3rd: Volunteers will be collecting donations at the corner of 45th and Bell from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 3rd: Our annual Radiothon becomes a Mediathon when we add TV with KAMR Local 4 News! Tune into all Townsquare Media stations (MIX 94.1, KISS 96.9, 101.9 The Bull, Lonestar 98.7, and News Talk 940 AM) and KAMR Local 4 News from 6 am – 7 p.m. Townsquare Media and KAMR will broadcast live from the Townsquare Studio while sharing medical journeys from local children and how Children’s Miracle Network impacts their lives. Listeners are encouraged to call 806-803-9909 or text CMN to 51555 to donate. ALL FUNDS STAY LOCAL!!!

Friday, May 4th: 2nd Cornhole Tournament. Bags start flying at 5.30 p.m.; cost is $100 per team, which includes food and drink. Register here: https://goo.gl/eyLQU7. Spectator tickets are available for $20 at the gate.

Stop at these local restaurants/businesses during miracle week who are donating a portion of sale for CMN!

CMN would like to give a to these local companies who bought shirts and are wearing jeans for the kids: Amarillo National Bank, Upshaw Insurance, TTUHSC, IMS Insurance, BSA, Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District, and NWTHS.

If you want to donate follow this link to find out how.



