Business News - New Twist on Old Email Scam

New Twist on Old Email Scam

Beware of a new twist on an old scam when it comes to your e-mail.

According to the federal trade commission, scammers, posing as well-known tech companies, are e-mailing a phony invoice showing that you've recently bought music or apps from them.

The e-mail tells you to click on a link if you did not authorize the purchase.

Stop right there.. do not click on the link.

And be suspicious of any e-mail that asks you for your username, password, or other personal data.

American's Aren't Checking Their Credit Report

A new report out today from creditcards.com says that 50-percent of Americans haven't checked their credit report since the Equifax breach last year.

Nearly 1 in 3 consumers who say they heard "a lot" about the breach still didn't bother to check their credit report in the past 6 months.

But 73-percent say they are either "very" or "somewhat" concerned about the breach.

Industry analysts say that's "disturbing" considering the data breach exposed the personal information of more than 145-million people.

Samsung Debuts New Galaxy S9 & S9 Plus

Samsung revealed the company's latest smartphones yesterday at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The newest model is taking on Apple's iPhone X with new features.

The Galaxy S9 and G9 Plus is focusing in on camera upgrades.

A dual-aperture lens can capture better photos in low light.

Users can also create new augmented reality emojis to share with friends generated from a selfie.

The S9 will have a variety of unlocking features including an iris scan, facial recognition, and Samsung is keeping the fingerprint sensor.

The S9 is available in gray, blue, black and new this year lilac.