Business News - New Twist on Old Email Scam

By: Karl Wehmhoener

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 06:38 AM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 06:38 AM CST

New Twist on Old Email Scam

Beware of a new twist on an old scam when it comes to your e-mail.

 According to the federal trade commission, scammers, posing as well-known tech companies, are e-mailing a phony invoice showing that you've recently bought music or apps from them.

The e-mail tells you to click on a link if you did not authorize the purchase.

Stop right there.. do not click on the link.

And be suspicious of any e-mail that asks you for your username, password, or other personal data. 

American's Aren't Checking Their Credit Report

A new report out today from creditcards.com says that 50-percent of Americans haven't checked their credit report since the Equifax breach last year.

Nearly 1 in 3 consumers who say they heard "a lot" about the breach still didn't bother to check their credit report in the past 6 months.

But 73-percent say they are either "very" or "somewhat" concerned about the breach.

 Industry analysts say that's "disturbing" considering the data breach exposed the personal information of more than 145-million people.

Samsung Debuts New Galaxy S9 & S9 Plus

Samsung revealed the company's latest smartphones yesterday at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The newest model is taking on Apple's iPhone X with new features.

The Galaxy S9 and G9 Plus is focusing in on camera upgrades.

A dual-aperture lens can capture better photos in low light.

Users can also create new augmented reality emojis to share with friends generated from a selfie.

The S9 will have a variety of unlocking features including an iris scan, facial recognition, and Samsung is keeping the fingerprint sensor.

The S9 is available in gray, blue, black and new this year lilac.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • At the Movies
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    At the Movies

  • Weather
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Weather

  • Studio4
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Studio4

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected