Bush Pays Tribute To Billy Graham

NBC News) Former President George W. Bush is among the huge crowd of Billy Graham supporters who paid their final respects Monday, as Graham's body lies in repose at his library in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Inside Billy Graham's re-located childhood home, mourners paused at the closed casket with hearts wide open.

Still drawing crowds while lying in repose through Tuesday in Charlotte and lying in honor in the U.S. Capitol starting Wednesday.

The outpouring for the famed evangelist, who died last week, has overwhelmed even the Graham family.

"I bet you I've heard a thousand times in the last week in telling me their story of how my grandfather led them to Christ," said Billy Graham's grandson, Roy Graham.

Monday afternoon, former President George W. Bush and wife, Laura, arrived in Charlotte to pay their respects.



Former President Bill Clinton is expected to do so Tuesday.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2owWDTm