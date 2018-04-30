BSA'S Hospice Care Of The Southwest - Soul Injury

National Lecturer and author Deborah Grassman cared for more than 10,000 dying veterans over a 30-year career. Now she shares what those veterans taught her about the burden of Soul Injury, an emotional wound caused by unmourned loss and unforgiven guilt/shame.

Learn how Soul Injury has the potential to affect us all, long before a serious illness, and how to respond to Soul Injury during this thought-provoking educational program.

The program is on May 17 at Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center at either 10 a.m. or 1 p.m.

You must RSVP no later than May 1, 2018, in order to be added to the clearance list for admission onto the VA campus. Please include your email address, phone number, and preferred time slot in your response.

2 CEs available for counselors, social workers, CNAs, chaplains, funeral directors, HHAs, nurses.

For official list of board approvals visit: http://hospicefoundation.org/getmetafile/92f5f41a-307b-4a48-

a98a-60ddc2c65149/Board-Approvals_SOUL2_cmb.aspx