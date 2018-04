Back to the Table with Chef Bud - Sunny Breakfast Sandwich

SUNNY BREAKFAST SANDWICH

INGREDIENTS:

8 EA SLICES OF JALAPENO BACON

2 TSP BROWN SUGAR

1 TBSPN BALSAMIC VINEGAR

4 TBLSPN STRAWBERRY PRESERVES

2 EA SANDWICH ROLLS

4 EA SLICES, SMOKED GOUDA CHEESE

2 OZ ARUGULA

2 TSPN EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL AMARILLO GRAPE OLIVE

1 TBLSPN BUTTER

2 EA LARGE EGGS

PREPARATION:

HEAT OVEN TO 400 DEGREES MAKE GLAZE BY COMBINING BROWN SUGAR, BALSAMIC AND PERSERVES LINE A SHEET TRAY WITH FOIL, TOP WITH A COOLING RACK AND SPREAD STRIPS OF BACON ON THE RACK. PLACE IN OVEN AND BAKE UNTIL NEARLY CRISP 20 TO 25 MINUTES. WHEN BACON IS NEARLY DONE, REMOVE FROM OVEN AND BRUSH WITH GLAZE. RETURN TO OVEN TO FINISH CRISPING AND TO CARAMELIZED, 4-5 MINUTES. SLICE ROLLS AND PLACE ON A SHEET TRAY. TOP EACH WITH SMOKED GOUDA AND PLACE IN OVEN TILL CHEESE IS MELTED AND ROLLS ARE GOLDEN BROWN. TOSS THE ARUGULA WITH OLIVE OIL, SEASON WITH SALT AND PEPPER MELT BUTTER IN A SAUTE PAN. COOK EGGS TO DESIRED DONENESS. SUNNY SIDE UP WORKS GREAT FOR THIS SANDWICH. BUILD YOUR SUNNY SANDWICH BY TOPPING MELTED GOUDA WITH BACON, THEN THE ARUGULA SALAD AND YOUR EGG! A WONDERFUL WAY TO START ANY DAY AT YOUR TABLE.