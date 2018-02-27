APD: Juvenile Arrested After Social Media Threat

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: MGN Online

AMARILLO - A juvenile is arrested following an alleged social media threat.

On February 27 at 12:55 p.m., officers who were at Travis Middle School were alerted to a threat sent out over Snapchat about a possible shooting at the school.

Officers said they located the student within minutes of the threat going out and detained him.

Officials told us the student did not have a plan or any means of carrying out the threat.

The juvenile was arrested and placed in the Youth Center of the High Plains.