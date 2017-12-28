Another Resource Officer Approved for Bushland ISD

Bushland, TX - The Potter County Commissioners' Court approved the addition of another school resource officer for Bushland ISD.

The officer will be provided by the Potter County Sheriff's Office.

Bushland is rapidly expanding, and as a result, more students are enrolling in their school district.

Currently, there is one officer but Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner said one is not enough.

"It is for safety purposes, that is all it is. And it is a sad thing that you have to think about having officers in schools these days, but you do have to have them to prevent any kind of craziness that goes on in our world today. So, we have two officers out there and it is much needed because that school district is growing," said Judge Tanner.

Potter County pays about $20,000 per officer and the new officer is already staffed.