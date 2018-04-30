Amarillo's Average Gas Price Rises Again, Averages $2.56/g

Amarillo's average retail gasoline price continue to rise.

This time, gas prices rose 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.56/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 147 gas outlets in Amarillo.

This compares with the national average that has increased 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.81/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Amarillo's gas prices are now 41.0 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 17.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The national average has increased 15.2 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 42.9 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on April 30 in Amarillo have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.15/g in 2017,

$1.97/g in 2016,

$2.38/g in 2015,

$3.39/g in 2014 and

$3.25/g in 2013.

Areas near Amarillo and their current gas price climate: