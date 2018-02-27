Amarillo Police Release Information on Middle School Social Media Threat

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy MGN Online

UPDATE -

Amarillo Police released the following statement - The APD has received the information that there have been other, similar threats since the original threat involving Austin Middle School. We have no evidence that they are genuine threats, and will continue to investigate. Parents may notice extra officers around the schools today due to concern caused by this spreading rumor.

ORIGINAL -

On Monday, APD School Liaison officers were made aware of a social media based threat of a shooting at Austin Middle School. The threat was spreading through Snapchat and possibly other sources.

Liaison officers started working to identify the source and determine if there was any actual danger. They identified a juvenile male involved in posting the threat.

They determined that the juvenile did not have means to carry out the threat. The juvenile was detained and placed in the Youth Center of the High Plains.

This case underlines the importance of reporting instead of spreading social media gossip. An AISD representative has confirmed that the school communicated with parents about the incident and the school will have a normal bell schedule today. APD School Liaison will be providing some additional presence at the school today.