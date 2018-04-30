Amarillo Makes WalletHub's "2018's Best Large Cities to Start a Business"

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. City of Amarillo Skyline

Americans are born with an entrepreneurial streak.

Today, more than 15 million people in the U.S., or about 10 percent of the labor force, work for themselves. And there is always room in the market for new ideas, products, services and multi-million-dollar success stories — if one knows where to look.

In order to help aspiring entrepreneurs — from restaurant owners to high-tech movers and shakers — maximize their chances for long-term prosperity, WalletHub compared the relative startup opportunities that exist in more than 180 U.S. cities. WalletHub did so using 19 key metrics, ranging from five-year business-survival rate to office-space affordability. Check out our findings, additional expert commentary and a detailed methodology below.

Amarillo came in 55th overall out of 182 cities. The individual rankings were:

'Business Environment Rank' - 63

'Access to Resources Rank' - 108

'Business Costs Rank' - 104

The top city in the ranking was Oklahoma City. The top city in Texas is Austin. Amarillo was the 10th best city in Texas.