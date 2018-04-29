AC Observes Worldwide Pinhole Photography Day

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO - Today is Worldwide Pinhole Photography Day and Amarillo College is observing by hosting an exhibit of nostalgic pictures in the pinhole style.

Through May 11, pinhole photographs by Associate Director of Texas Tech University's School of Art, Robin Dru Germany, and TTU Darkroom Technician Kim Brown will be on display at AC's Southern Light Gallery.

Today, AC's photography program celebrated Pinhole Day by providing a dark room and supplies to teach the community how to make and operate a pinhole camera.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

