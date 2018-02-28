76-Year-Old Wellington Resident Dies in Monday Morning Wreck
DPS responded to a one-vehicle crash Monday morning on SH 203 in Collingsworth County, resulting in the death of one person.
Officials say 76-year-old Richard Harris, of Wellington, was driving a 1998 Ford F-250 west on SH 203, approximately 10 miles west of Wellington. The vehicle veered off of the roadway, collided into a road sign and rolled over multiple times, ejecting Harris from the vehicle.
Harris was airlifted to the hospital in Amarillo where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Harris was not wearing his seat belt.
The road conditions were dry and no other vehicles were involved.
The crash is still under investigation.
More Stories
-
Miracle is wanted out of Randall County on two counts of Aggravated…
-
Martinez is wanted out of Potter County for Fraudulent Use or…
-
The driver and passenger were arrested and charged with money laundering.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.