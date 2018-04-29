News

2018 March for Babies Raises $220,000 in Amarillo

AMARILLO - This morning, hundreds gathered in Amarillo for the 2018 March for Babies.

The event is the March of Dimes' biggest annual fundraiser.

Jeb Harris, the chairman of Amarillo's march, said they were able to raise $220,000 today.

The March of Dimes' March for Babies helps raise money for research and programs so every baby can have the best possible start. 

The march started at Northwest Emergency at Town Square Village and finished at Air-U trampoline park.

After the walk, all who participated had the opportunity to jump at Air-U and enjoy free hamburgers and hot dogs.

For more information, visit marchforbabies.org.
 

