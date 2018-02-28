114 Pounds of Marijuana Seized in Carson County During I-40 Traffic Stop

DPS seized 114 pounds of marijuana Friday after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

At 12:12 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2004 Honda Pilot traveling east on I-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation. A DPS canine arrived and alerted on the vehicle. The Trooper then discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana inside duffel bags in the vehicle and in the luggage bin mounted on top of the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. He was transported and booked into the Carson County jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Redwood Valley, California, to Tupelo, Mississippi.