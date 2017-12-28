Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Britney Trumpy is the Weekend Meteorologist for KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News.

Britney joined the weather team in December 2017.

She graduated from Rutgers University where she majored in Meteorology, was the president of her school's local AMS Chapter, and was involved in student council.

A Jersey Girl through and through, Britney loves Philly cheesesteak, the beach, and diner food.

Britney is excited to be in the Panhandle!