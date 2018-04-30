Today's Birthdays 4/30/2018
We want to wish a happy birthday to:
- Nikki Hart
- Amanda Bradford
- April Sprock
- Maddisun Fowler
They share a birthday with some celebrities, here are a few:
- Gal Gadot - 33
- Travis Scott - 26
- Dianna Agron - 32
- Kristen Dunst - 36
- Isiah Thomas - 57
- Johnny Galecki - 43
- Kunal Nayyar - 37
- Cloris Leachman - 92
- Ana De Armas - 30
You can wish someone a happy birthday, as well. Just email us at birthdays@kamr.com and then, of course, watch Today in Amarillo so you can hear them get a shout out.
And if we missed your birthday today, Have a very happy birthday.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
