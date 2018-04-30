Today's Birthdays 4/30/2018

We want to wish a happy birthday to:

Nikki Hart

Amanda Bradford

April Sprock

Maddisun Fowler

They share a birthday with some celebrities, here are a few:

Gal Gadot - 33

Travis Scott - 26

Dianna Agron - 32

Kristen Dunst - 36

Isiah Thomas - 57

Johnny Galecki - 43

Kunal Nayyar - 37

Cloris Leachman - 92

Ana De Armas - 30

And if we missed your birthday today, Have a very happy birthday.