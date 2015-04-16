-
Soncy To Close This Weekend For Bridge Demolition
Motorists Should Use Coulter and Hope to Access Shopping
Heart of the High Plains: Wake Up to a Better You
Day of the Woman: Wake Up to a Better You! Presented by The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's …
Politics Today: 2017 City Municipal Election
2017 City Municipal Election
Don Harrington Discovery Center Unveils Two New Exhibits
If you're looking for some new excitement for you and your kids, how about playing with science. …
Academic Advantage College and Career Fair
Students from across the area are getting a headstart when it comes to finding a life-saving …
20th year for the Diocese of Amarillo's Walk for Life
It's the 20th year for the Diocese of Amarillo's Walk for Life, and it's believed to be the group…
January 29, Morning Forecast
Good Sunday Morning!
High school basketball recap for Friday, January 27
High school basketball scores and highlights from the Panhandle for Friday, January 27.
School Gun Threat: Travis Middle School Student In Custody
A student is in police custody after allegedly carrying a weapon, following an after-school …
President Trump's Executive Orders Ban Refugees
The President signs two more Executive Orders today. One builds up the military the other bans …
Texas Tech plans for new veterinary school now "on pause"
Texas Tech University's plans to open a veterinary school in Amarillo have been placed on hold for …
Will Texas become final resting place for high-level nuclear waste?
A controversial radioactive waste dump in far West Texas is one step closer to being able to accept…
Human Rights Campaign to open Texas offices to fight "bathroom bill"
The prominent LGBT civil rights organization is opening three offices in Texas for the legislative …
Federal court blocks Texas fetal remains burial rule
U.S. District Court Judge Sam Sparks ruled Texas cannot require health providers to bury or cremate…
Travel-Associated Zika Virus Infection has Been Identified in the City…
The City of Lubbock Health Department (COLHD) has confirmed the Zika virus in a resident who …
Pentagon launches review of costs of F-35, largely built in Texas
Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Thursday reportedly ordered a review of costs associated with …
Cornyn concerned about Trump import tax proposal
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn expressed concern Friday over a proposal floated by the Trump administration …
"Trump and Dump" Turns Tweets Into Donations
Austin company creates software that monitors President Trump's Twitter feed for "stock tips", then…
Analysis: Texas leaders posturing in public for legislative advantage
Texas state leaders are debating several important issues in a very public way, delivering their …
Texas executes man convicted in double murder
After a nearly four-hour delay while waiting on final appeals in the U.S. Supreme Court, Terry …
Florida School Shooting Averted
Pence Addresses March For Life
Trump Welcomes May As Mexico Rift Continues
Virtual Reality In The Courtroom
Trump: Torture "Absolutely" Works
Resolution Revolution
Trump aims to impose large tax on Mexican imports to pay for border wall
Decoy Dummy Used In Carjacking Attempt
Building The Wall
Anti-Smoking Efforts: Are They Making The Grade?
We Also Want to Know What Love is!
Foreigner makes their return to the Yellow City with the help of some area kids!
Giving Back to First Responders
Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics is giving back to the community and honoring our …
Blue Tongues Have All the Fun
The Amarillo Zoo is now accepting applications for the Spring 2017 Training Classes!
Fitness with Lisa: Advanced Lunges
Sculpt those legs with these advanced takes on lunges!
New Music Friday: Allison Crutchfield and Japandroids
Allison Crutchfield, "Tourist in This Town"Japandroids, "Near to the Wild Heart of Life"
Nordic Chocolate Cake!
We're celebrating National Chocolate Cake Day with our favorite baker!
Do You Take Too Many Showers?
- Protect your microbiome from showers.- Tostitos "Party Safe" bag comes with a breathalyzer.- The …
Tie On the Trendy!
There is more than one way to tie that fashionable scarf!
Help Wonderland WOW!
Wonderland Amusement Park is now accepting photo applications for the 2017 WOW Crowd!
Healthy Eating At The Food Court
AMoA Impressionist Show
New Spring Exhibits at DHDC
"Angel Shots" Offer A Way Out
Weeknight Bread Pudding
Make DIY Valentines Day Crafts and Get your Teen Empowered!
Join the "Walk For Life" 2017 in Amarillo
Adopt Butters & Miles From Amarillo SPCA
Texas AG Not Opposed to Suing Trump Administration
Get your baby registered for Infant Swimming Resources!
High school basketball recap for Tuesday, January 24th
A high school basketball round-up for Tuesday, January 24th.
Former Randall football head coach Bryan Wood accepts Shallowater head…
Former Randall football head coach and Canyon ISD athletic director Bryan Wood was named the new …
Amarillo High Defeats Canyon in an Overtime Thriller for a Share of the…
WT Junior Guard Named to Top-100 Watch List for 2017 Bevo Fancis Award
West Texas A&M junior Guard David Chavlovich has been named to the Top 100 Watch List for the 2017 …
Early playoff exit stings for the Cowboys
The sting of a devastating 34-31 loss to the Packers in the NFC Divisional Round Sunday was still …
12th Annual Golden Spread All-Star Volleyball preview
The Panhandle's best high school senior volleyball players will play in the 12th annual Golden …
LOCKER ROOM FUN: Light-hearted Atmosphere Inside Silver Star Nation…
Dak vs. Rodgers
The Silver Star Nation examines the matchup between quarterbacks for the NFC divisional round game …
Ezekiel Elliott Fine After Car Accident Near Cowboys Facility
Elliott tweeted, "I'm good. I've been in bigger collisions."
'Hamilton' actresses to sing at Super Bowl
Look around, look around because Angelica, Eliza... and Peggy are going to the Super Bowl.Renee …
Actor John Hurt of 'Elephant Man,' 'Midnight Express' and 'Alien' dies at 77
Actor John Hurt, the gravelly voiced British actor who garnered Oscar nominations for his roles in …
'Hamilton' tickets used as lure in massive Ponzi scheme
A ticket selling scam featuring the Broadway hit "Hamilton" -- where resold tickets can go for …
Legendary British actor John Hurt dead at 77
Actor John Hurt, the gravelly voiced British actor who garnered Oscar nominations for his roles in …
Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik drop new music video
Taylor Swift is back!Swift dropped her latest music video for "I Don't Want To Live Forever" at …
Selena Gomez shares '13 Reasons Why' sneak peek
She never appears on screen, but Selena Gomez still has good reason to be touting her new Netflix …
Iranian movie star boycotts Oscars over Trump plan for visa ban
One of Iran's leading actors says she's staying away from the Oscars in protest over President …
'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' cast created a classic
It was one of the most-important and most-watched TV shows of the 1970s, a vehicle for a female …
Ed Asner, more pay tribute to Mary Tyler Moore
The death of iconic actress Mary Tyler Moore has sent waves of sadness through Hollywood and …
Mary Tyler Moore, beloved TV actress, dies at 80
Actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose eponymous 1970s series helped usher in a new era for women on …
