Deputy Injured in Officer Involved Shooting Named, Autopsy Scheduled For Suspect
Representative Thornberry Attends Inauguration Friday Morning
Canyon Police See Decrease in Crime in Annual Crime Report
UPDATE: Only 200 High Plains Customers Still Without Power
Two People are Dead After a Plane Crash in Collingsworth County
Two People Taken Into Custody After Reports of Shots Fired and Standoff
Police say they were called to a home on the 4500 block of Goodnight Trail around 3:00 a.m. after a…
Two Robberies Reported in Amarillo Parking Lots
Police recommend keeping your car doors locked and paying attention to what is going on around you.…
Two people are dead after a plane crash in Collingsworth county.
Star Wars Night for Children's Miracle Network
The force is strong with Children's Miracle Network of Amarillo.
Hundreds Gather for Women's March in Amarillo
Women and men in Amarillo took to Ellwood Park to stand in solidarity with those other efforts. …
January 21, Evening Forecast
Good Saturday Evening!
Structure Fire at New Downtown Xcel Energy Building; Construction…
According to the Amarillo Fire Department, two construction workers were electrocuted and taken to …
Amarillo Couple Shares their Experience from the Presidential Inauguration
An Amarillo couple was able to have a seat at today's history making event.
Driver Arrested After Chase
Representative Thornberry Attends Inauguration Friday Morning
Representative Mac Thornberry himself attended the inauguration in Washington on Friday.
Texas Tech plans for new veterinary school now "on pause"
Texas Tech University's plans to open a veterinary school in Amarillo have been placed on hold for …
"Breaking Bad" Actor Faces Election Probe
New Mexico State Police have opened a criminal investigation into allegations of fraud surrounding …
Record Number of Texans Expected to Travel this Holiday Week
According to the American Automobile Association, 8.2 million Texans are expected to travel between…
Small Oklahoma Fire Department Christmas Card Goes Viral
The department thought it'd be great to show the public what's really important to their …
Beheaded Body Found At Walmart
Police search for killer who left Oklahoma man's headless, castrated body behind Albuquerque …
In Corpus Christi, the latest water emergency was differentCorpus…
Corpus Christi has been struggling with water problems since last summer. But this latest incident …
Trump, women's health, child welfare top Texas news in 2016
Here’s a look at the top health and human services storylines The Texas Tribune tracked this year. …
Texas officially kicking Planned Parenthood out of Medicaid
Texas health officials on Tuesday delivered a final legal notice to nix the funding Planned …
Pantex Tech Transfer Inaugural Awards
Honoring technological advancements made at Pantex
My Texan ‘Twelve Days of Christmas'
This post originally appeared on Texas Table Top in December of 2013.
Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized
Inauguration Preparations Underway in Washington, D.C.
"SNL" Goes Rogue with Felicity Jones
Wife and Son Set On Fire
Good Samaritans Aid Wounded Trooper
Orlando Suspect "Desperate, Dangerous"
Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies Recalled Due To Salmonella Concerns
Body Found In Search For Missing Colorado Boy
Roof Trial Enters Sentencing Phase
The Fashion of the Trump Inauguration
- Donald Trump is sworn in as President of the United States.- We look at the fashion of the …
New Music Friday: John Mayer and Foxygen
- John Mayer, "The Search for Everything - Wave One - EP"- Foxygen, "Hang"
Ask Home Depot: Keep the Cold Outside
Think your home is properly insulated? Think again! Experts at the home depot say nearly 90 …
Sugar and Spice is On-Trend!
Get 2017's trending looks at Dillard's. Right now it's all about "Sugar and Spice!"
Fitness with Lisa: Sit-Ups Gone Stale?
If your abs need some work, then mix it up and skip the sit-ups.
What We Love: Stranger Things, Sonos, Rifle Paper Co.
- Andy loves "Stranger Things" on Netflix.- Preston loves Sonos™ speakers.- Meaghan loves Rifle …
Be Fit and Fab in 2017!
From exercise advice to eating right, we'll get you in tip-top shape for the season.
Black-Eyed Pea and Sausage Soup
Feed the family with this easy and delicious recipe!
Garth Brooks Returns to Lubbock!
- Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood to perform in Lubbock this April!- Wax figure of President-Elect…
Streamline Your Grocery Trips
Tame your grocery experience!
Panhandle Plains Historical Museum "The Great War"
Amarillo Little Theater Presents "Brighton Beach Memoirs"
Free Cervical Cancer Screenings Thanks to TTUHSC
Randall County Junior Livestock Show 2017
Get Fit Talk Latest Products and Cold As Ice Run
Cervical Cancer Awareness
Bridal Show of Amarillo 2017
Stay True to Your Resolutions with Chef Rocky's Foil Baked Salmon!
Get Your Mac N' Cheese On at the Big Cheese!
Keeping Up With Your Resolutions and Your Garden
Amarillo High Defeats Canyon in an Overtime Thriller for a Share of the…
WT Junior Guard Named to Top-100 Watch List for 2017 Bevo Fancis Award
West Texas A&M junior Guard David Chavlovich has been named to the Top 100 Watch List for the 2017 …
Early playoff exit stings for the Cowboys
The sting of a devastating 34-31 loss to the Packers in the NFC Divisional Round Sunday was still …
12th Annual Golden Spread All-Star Volleyball preview
The Panhandle's best high school senior volleyball players will play in the 12th annual Golden …
LOCKER ROOM FUN: Light-hearted Atmosphere Inside Silver Star Nation…
-
The Silver Star Nation examines the matchup between quarterbacks for the NFC divisional round game …
-
Elliott tweeted, "I'm good. I've been in bigger collisions."
-
The Silver Star Nation delves into the logo and examines the evolution of the world famous star on …
-
The Cowboys now know they will get a second chance at the Packers in the divisional round of the …
-
Eastern New Mexico University officially introduced Kelley Lee as the school's 16th head football …
-
On a day when a new president took office, Netflix promoted another."House of Cards," the company's…
-
On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, late night hosts like Jimmy Fallon, …
-
Artists who are taking part in Donald Trump's inauguration festivities are not …
-
Faced with the daunting task of presenting herself on the world stage as her father takes the oath …
-
Famed singer Frank Sinatra's eldest daughter, Nancy Sinatra, has never been a fan of …
-
Woody Harrelson is about to relive a nightmare.The actor is recreating a dramatic night he …
-
Check out some moments at the 43rd People's Choice Awards that folks are buzzing about.The show …
-
Jennifer Holliday said it never dawned on her she would receive so much backlash over her initial …
-
"Chrisley Knows Best" star Savannah Chrisley is grateful to be alive after breaking a vertebra in a…
-
This year's SAG Awards will also serve as a "9 to 5" reunion.It was announced Tuesday that costars …
