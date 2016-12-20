-
Police Investigating Christmas Day Robbery
A man was robbed while walking his dog with another person on Christmas night.
Power Line Causes Fire in West Potter County
A power line is down after a fire in West Potter County.
Portales Man Dies in Car Wreck in Roosevelt County
A Portales man is dead after a wreck in Roosevelt County.
Potter County Fire and Rescue: A Person is Critically Injured After a…
Lifestar called to HW 136 & FM 245 on a major wreck.
Drought Monitor Classifies Several High Plains Counties as Severe
The High Plains is currently in the middle of a La Niña weather pattern, strongly affecting the …
Northwest Texas Healthcare System Re-designated as Texas Ten Step…
Northwest Texas Healthcare System continues its emphasis on improving the health of newborns and …
End of Year Giving
All year long, dozens of local non-profits have given people the chance to give back.But in case …
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Southwest Amarillo
A pedestrian is killed when a car runs into her in southwest Amarillo.
Man Shot During Road Rage Incident
A gunfight breaks-out during a road rage incident.
Last Minute Christmas Gift Ideas
Finding the perfect Christmas gift can be a bit nerve-wracking, especially this late in the game.…
Texas Tech plans for new veterinary school now "on pause"
Texas Tech University's plans to open a veterinary school in Amarillo have been placed on hold for …
Record Number of Texans Expected to Travel this Holiday Week
According to the American Automobile Association, 8.2 million Texans are expected to travel between…
Small Oklahoma Fire Department Christmas Card Goes Viral
The department thought it'd be great to show the public what's really important to their …
Beheaded Body Found At Walmart
Police search for killer who left Oklahoma man's headless, castrated body behind Albuquerque …
In Corpus Christi, the latest water emergency was differentCorpus…
Corpus Christi has been struggling with water problems since last summer. But this latest incident …
Trump, women's health, child welfare top Texas news in 2016
Here’s a look at the top health and human services storylines The Texas Tribune tracked this year. …
Texas officially kicking Planned Parenthood out of Medicaid
Texas health officials on Tuesday delivered a final legal notice to nix the funding Planned …
Pantex Tech Transfer Inaugural Awards
Honoring technological advancements made at Pantex
My Texan ‘Twelve Days of Christmas'
This post originally appeared on Texas Table Top in December of 2013.
Survey of Texans in Congress finds little support for full border wall
None of the 38 Texans in Congress offered a full-throated endorsement of a complete border wall, a …
Mikesell's Recalls Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips
Pearl Harbor Vet Receives Diploma
Trump Enters Mideast Debate
Mom Charged In Second Infant's Death
Search For Road-Rage Killer Continues
"Bathroom Bill" Repeal Fails
Trump Condemns "Terrible" Attacks
Drone Footage From Mexico City Fireworks Market Explosion Aftermath
Girl Kept Locked In Box
Pastor To Killer - "We're On Your Trail"
Zemer's Deli's Christina is in the Kitchen!
Christina Taylor of Zemer's Deli is in the Kitchen!
Start the New Year with Chili!
Start off 2017 with some chili and black-eyed peas for luck, of course!
Fitness with Lisa: Start the Year with Boot Camp!
Start your fitness resolution the right way with Gold Gym's Boot Camp Challenge!
Get Your Bubbly Ready!
You can't have a proper New Year's Eve celebration without some champagne!
What to Wear to New Year's Eve
We've got your style guide to New Year's Eve right here!
Travel Trends of the New Year!
Where will you be going in the New Year?
End Your Endless Diet Cycle!
The highly acclaimed, second edition of the New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller The …
Experience the Flavors of New York!
There's no place like New York!
Make a Financial Resolution
The number of people planning to ring in the New Year with a financial resolution is holding steady…
Consumer Trends for 2017
Consumer Trends for 2017
Amarillo Little Theater Presents "Little Women"
Chef Rocky Makes a BLT Party Dip
SPCA Pet Adoptions: Gertie and Chloe
Box Office Preview 12/23/2016
High Tech Stocking Stuffer Ideas
"Assassin's Creed" - Michael Fassbender
Santa Delivers NICU Cheer
Cop For A Day
Dumpster Dog Delivers Pups
Winning Lottery Ticket Donated To Church
Zeke's Salvation Army Bell Continues to Help With Donations at Dallas Mall
The Red Salvation Army Kettle made famous by Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott is now …
Lady Buffs return from break with big win
West Texas A&M freshman Lexi Hightower led all scorers with 20 points Friday night as the Lady …
Dallas Cowboys Look to Get Healty in Week 17
Randy Gregory close to returning for Cowboys
With little to play for in the remaining two games of the regular season, Mickey Spagnola says the …
One minute drill with Cowboys DE Jack Crawford
Cowboys defensive end Jack Crawford is the subject of Babe Laufenberg's One Minute Drill.
Babe's one-minute drill with Jason Garrett
Babe Laufenberg talks Christmas and music with Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett in the …
Cowboys send five to the Pro Bowl
Five Dallas Cowboys were named to the 2016 Pro Bowl, but Mickey Spagnola is outraged by the one …
WT Men's Basketball Makes it Nine Straight
WT Names Colorado State-Pueblo D-Coordinator as New Head Coach
WT Athletic Director announced Colorado Sate-Pueblo Defensive Coordinator Hunter Hughes as its …
Canadian and Wellington Fall in the State Semi-Finals
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on "M*A*S*H," dies
William Christopher, known for his portrayal of Father Mulcahy on the beloved TV show "M*A*S*H," …
Allan Williams, The Beatles' first manager, dies
Allan Williams, the club owner and promoter widely credited with the discovery of The Beatles, has …
Walt Disney 'Bambi' artist dies at 106
Tyrus Wong, best known for his sketches for the Walt Disney animated feature "Bambi", died Friday, …
No, 2016 wasn't the worst year for celebrity deaths -- and we'll prove it
There's been much hand-wringing about 2016 killing off so many of our beloved celebrities: Bowie. …
Entertainment in 2016: A look back
As the year comes to a close, there's no shortage of attempts to identify the people, programs and …
Mormon Tabernacle Choir member quits, refuses to sing for Trump
Another member of a group selected to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration is protesting.Jan …
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth visit children's hospital
Miley Cyrus and her fiance, Liam Hemsworth, spread a little holiday cheer this week.The two stars …
Run-DMC sues Amazon, Walmart for $50 million
Members of the rap group Run-DMC are suing Amazon and Walmart for $50 million for trademark …
George Michael autopsy results inconclusive, UK police say
An autopsy on the body of pop star George Michael proved inconclusive and further tests will be …
Trey Songz charged with assaulting an officer
Singer Trey Songz has been charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer causing …
