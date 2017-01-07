-
UPDATED: First Responders Work Multiple Wrecks
According to Amarillo Police, first responders have been called to 30 traffic accidents since 2:00 …
Truck and Plow Truck Collide on Dumas Highway
A wreck snarls traffic on the Dumas Highway when a pickup rear-ends a plow truck.
How to Stay Informed During the Winter Weather
Winter is here and there's no escaping it. But you can stay ahead of the game.
Snow Preparations Being Made
Preparations are being made to keep the roads safe as winter weather enters the area.
Coffee Memorial's M*A*S*H Blood Drive Begins
The 35th Annual M*A*S*H Blood Drive begins today!
Multiple Arrests After Animal Welfare Check in Rural Randall County
Just after 10 a.m. deputies responded to an animal welfare check call at 1000 block of Ottawa Trail…
Several Grass Fires Reported on Hwy 287
The Potter County Sheriff's Office is asking you to avoid the area of Highway 287 North.
Northwest Texas Healthcare System Introduces New Disinfection Systems
Northwest Texas Healthcare System has added 5 Rapid Disinfector™ UV Disinfection systems from …
Amarillo Economic Development Corporation Names Barry Albrecht Next President
Barry Albrecht is new AEDC President & CEO effective January 23rd.
Potter County Courthouse Flooded
Potter County Courthouse flooded Monday morning around 7 a.m.
Texas Tech plans for new veterinary school now "on pause"
Texas Tech University's plans to open a veterinary school in Amarillo have been placed on hold for …
"Breaking Bad" Actor Faces Election Probe
New Mexico State Police have opened a criminal investigation into allegations of fraud surrounding …
Record Number of Texans Expected to Travel this Holiday Week
According to the American Automobile Association, 8.2 million Texans are expected to travel between…
Small Oklahoma Fire Department Christmas Card Goes Viral
The department thought it'd be great to show the public what's really important to their …
Beheaded Body Found At Walmart
Police search for killer who left Oklahoma man's headless, castrated body behind Albuquerque …
In Corpus Christi, the latest water emergency was differentCorpus…
Corpus Christi has been struggling with water problems since last summer. But this latest incident …
Trump, women's health, child welfare top Texas news in 2016
Here’s a look at the top health and human services storylines The Texas Tribune tracked this year. …
Texas officially kicking Planned Parenthood out of Medicaid
Texas health officials on Tuesday delivered a final legal notice to nix the funding Planned …
Pantex Tech Transfer Inaugural Awards
Honoring technological advancements made at Pantex
My Texan ‘Twelve Days of Christmas'
This post originally appeared on Texas Table Top in December of 2013.
"Breaking Bad" Actor Faces Election Probe
Body Found In Search For Missing Colorado Boy
Roof Trial Enters Sentencing Phase
Obama Care on Life Support?
Mikesell's Recalls Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips
Pearl Harbor Vet Receives Diploma
Trump Enters Mideast Debate
Mom Charged In Second Infant's Death
Search For Road-Rage Killer Continues
"Bathroom Bill" Repeal Fails
Fitness with Lisa: Reach for the Chocolate Milk
Before you reach for that sports drink or expensive supplement, consider grabbing a chocolate milk …
Support the MASH Blood Drive!
The supply of blood at Coffee Memorial is draining but you could help replenish it this weekend.
CES 2017 Sneak Peek
CES 2017 unveils the latest consumer technology and innovations in Las Vegas this week and Digital …
New Music Friday: The XX and Ed Sheeran
New Music Friday makes the first appearance of 2017 with some great single released by The XX and …
Unwrapped at CES
Tech journalist and reporter Jenn Jolly identifies the trends at this year's show and matches those…
A Pro's Guide to Keeping New Year's Resolutions
Lots of us make New Year's resolutions, but 80% of those plans are history in 6 months.
Chef George Duran Focuses on Kitchen Tech
Celebrity Chef George Duran, a bit of a geek himself, brings a chef's eye to CES to show us some of…
2017 Beauty Trends
Dillard's - Westgate Mall - (806) 358-7771 - www.dillards.com
Be Shaken with Tim Tebow
A men's prayer breakfast is bringing Tim Tebow, Caleb & Jeremy Campbell, and Zach Williams to …
Opening Day at CES
Each year, the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas gives us a glimpse of the …
Get Your Mac N' Cheese On at the Big Cheese!
Keeping Up With Your Resolutions and Your Garden
Amarillo Little Theater Presents "Little Women"
Chef Rocky Makes a BLT Party Dip
SPCA Pet Adoptions: Gertie and Chloe
Box Office Preview 12/23/2016
High Tech Stocking Stuffer Ideas
"Assassin's Creed" - Michael Fassbender
Santa Delivers NICU Cheer
Cop For A Day
ENMU introduces Kelley Lee as new football head coach
Eastern New Mexico University officially introduced Kelley Lee as the school's 16th head football …
ENMU Football Promotes OC Kelley Lee to Head Coach
Josh Lynn stepping down as ENMU football head coach
Eastern New Mexico University Athletic Director Dr. Greg Waggoner announced Tuesday that Josh Lynn …
Lady Buffs return from break with big win
West Texas A&M freshman Lexi Hightower led all scorers with 20 points Friday night as the Lady …
Dallas Cowboys Look to Get Healty in Week 17
Randy Gregory close to returning for Cowboys
With little to play for in the remaining two games of the regular season, Mickey Spagnola says the …
One minute drill with Cowboys DE Jack Crawford
Cowboys defensive end Jack Crawford is the subject of Babe Laufenberg's One Minute Drill.
Babe's one-minute drill with Jason Garrett
Babe Laufenberg talks Christmas and music with Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett in the …
Zeke's Salvation Army Bell Continues to Help With Donations at Dallas Mall
The Red Salvation Army Kettle made famous by Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott is now …
Cowboys send five to the Pro Bowl
Five Dallas Cowboys were named to the 2016 Pro Bowl, but Mickey Spagnola is outraged by the one …
Not that Mandy Moore
This is a tale of two Mandys.Both are well respected for their work, both are having a heck of a …
Emma Watson sings in new 'Beauty and the Beast' trailer
On a night where modern musical "La La Land" won big during the Golden Globes, Disney gave …
Trump attacks Streep for speech at Golden Globes
Meryl Streep never mentioned President-elect Donald Trump by name during her six-minute …
Kim Kardashian West robbery suspects picked up by French police
French police have detained 17 people for questioning over the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian West…
Golden Globe Awards: The winners list
The 74th Golden Globe Awards were held Sunday.Here's a look at who was in the running. Winners are …
Golden Globes: Most memorable moments of all time
The 74th Golden Globes Awards are Sunday and with this glamorous event right around the corner, …
Golden Globes 2017: 'La La Land' breaks record
"La La Land" swept Sunday's 74th Golden Globe Awards and set a record.The musical film -- starring …
Baldwin needles Trump again, this time in Russian
Alec Baldwin has been satirically portraying Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," but even with …
Stars attend memorial for Fisher, Reynolds
Friends and family held a private memorial Thursday for actresses Carrie Fisher and her mother, …
Ed Sheeran releases new music
New year, new Ed Sheeran.The Grammy-winning artist has blessed fans with not one, but two new …
