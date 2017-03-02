-
Super Bowl by the Numbers
Sports Director Clint Brakebill looks at the numbers that drive the Super Bowl.
Super Sips for the Big Game
Bosco's Lounge 2307 SW 6th Ave (806) 342-4889
2017 Fox 14 Puppy Bowl
AMARILLO-PANHANDLE HUMANE SOCIETY 3501 SOUTH OSAGE 806-373-1716 Le Chateau Pet Resort, Spa & …
February 5, Morning Forecast
Good Sunday Morning!
Super Bowl Snacks
Ribs N More 1205 23Rd Street, Canyon (806) 452-8227 www.ribsnmoretx.com
E-Mail Sent to Department Of Homeland Security Warns Gunman with Pampa…
Super Bowl related memorabilia gets attention at Pawn shop
It promises to be a busy weekend at the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop on Las Vegas Boulevard.
Former Lubbock Officer Charged on Two Separate Sex Charges Against a Minor
A former Lubbock police officer has been arrested in Curry County.
Amarillo Police Investigating Vehicle Crash and Fire
APD investigating vehicle crash and fire in the 4400 block of S. Fannin
Trump Rolls Back Financial Protections
President Donald Trump signs executive order rolling back some provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act, …
At state agencies without a public crisis, workers fear they won't see raises
Advocates for state employees hope that lawmakers approve substantial pay raises — including for …
Analysis: A $100 million reinterpretation of Texas school finance law
A reinterpretation of the state's school finance law will leave $100 million in the accounts of …
With Trump on their side, Abbott and Cruz hopeful for term limits on Congress
With his calls to “drain the swamp,” President Trump has cast his election victory as a rebuke agai…
Execution halted days before Fort Worth man was set to die
Tilon Carter, 37, received a stay Friday afternoon from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. His …
Senate committee advances anti-sanctuary cities bill
After hearing more than 16 hours of testimony, the Texas Senate State Affairs Committee voted 7-2 …
Snake Surprise Leads To Bigger Shock
Texas toddler finds rattlesnake in toilet, 23 more found living under home.
State of Oklahoma Requests Major Disaster Declaration for January Ice Storm
Governor Mary Fallin today announced the state of Oklahoma has requested a major disaster …
Protesters flood state Texas Capitol as committee debates sanctuary cities bill
Hundreds of opponents of a controversial immigration proposal descended on the state Capitol …
Local Family Finds Rattlesnake in Toilet
The family hadn't seen a snake on their property for years and had no idea the rattlesnakes were …
Texas scientists worry about research funding under Trump
Texas scientists — particularly those who study climate — are worried they may lose access to key g…
Trump Threatens University Funding
Scam Warning: "Can You Hear Me?"
One Dead In Prison Standoff
Trump's "Blunt" Call With Australia
Sneak Peek - "Powerless"
Testing Authority
Fiery Protests Erupt On Berkeley Campus
Trump To Congress - "Go Nuclear"
One Killed, One Injured In Air Force Training Mishap in New Mexico
Wake Up a Better You!
Day of the Woman: Wake Up to a Better You! Presented by The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's …
Gifts for Your Tech Loving Lover!
AT&T is your Valentine's Day Gift HQ when it comes to finding that perfect tech gift for your …
Support Opportunity School and Get Some V-Day Cookies!
The Opportunity School Board is holding their annual Valentine's Cookie sale!
New Music Friday: Sampha and Elbow
Sampha, "Process"Elbow, "Little Fictions"
Rich's Super Bowl Libations!
Rich is in the Studio 4 kitchen serving up a Super Bowl inspired happy hour sure to score during …
Throw a Party Like a Super Bowl Champ!
The Super Bowl will be here before we know it, and with the big game comes a big party.
Monster Trucks Return to Amarillo!
Your favorite monster trucks are back in town this weekend and you don't want to miss this show!
How to Super Bowl Party Like a Super Model
Want to know to party like a Supermodel? Model, Actress, and Activist, Ellie Gonsalves shares …
What We Love: Chew Toys and Nerd Wax
- Meaghan loves Benebone wishbone chew toy for dogs!- Preston loves Nerd Wax.
Knowing Risk Factors Keeps You Heart Healthy
Heart disease is the number one killer for all Americans.
Online Privacy: A Thing Of The Past?
Box Office Preview 2/3/17
"Violins Of Hope" On Display
Late Daughter's Letters Bring Comfort To Mom
Kids Eat Free in Amarillo (or For Really Cheap)
Web Extra: Hooked On Sciene: Popping a Balloon with an Orange!
"Dear President Trump,..."
Hooked On Sciene: Popping a Balloon with an Orange!
BBB Torch Awards 2017
Kicker Monster Truck Show
National Signing Day 2017
4) Panhandle girls edge 1) Claude 44-41
Number four Panhandle High School topped number one Claude Tuesday night at Panhandle 44-41, …
Area Girl's Basketball Teams Earn Top State Rankings
High school basketball recap for Friday, January 27
High school basketball scores and highlights from the Panhandle for Friday, January 27.
High school basketball recap for Tuesday, January 24th
A high school basketball round-up for Tuesday, January 24th.
Former Randall football head coach Bryan Wood accepts Shallowater head…
Former Randall football head coach and Canyon ISD athletic director Bryan Wood was named the new …
Amarillo High Defeats Canyon in an Overtime Thriller for a Share of the…
WT Junior Guard Named to Top-100 Watch List for 2017 Bevo Fancis Award
West Texas A&M junior Guard David Chavlovich has been named to the Top 100 Watch List for the 2017 …
Early playoff exit stings for the Cowboys
The sting of a devastating 34-31 loss to the Packers in the NFC Divisional Round Sunday was still …
'Dog's Purpose' video mischaracterized events on set, investigation finds
A video appearing to show a dog in distress during filming of the movie "A Dog's Purpose" was …
'24: Legacy' cast on continuing the legacy
Miranda Otto doesn't want fans to think of her new series, "24: Legacy," as a reboot."It's not a …
Lady Gaga's Super Bowl show to feature hundreds of drones
Footballs won't be the only thing flying in Houston this Sunday.Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime …
Super Bowl LI: Will Lady Gaga go off on Trump at halftime?
Considering she will command one of the biggest TV audiences of the year, speculation is brewing on…
Faith Evans announces Notorious B.I.G. duets album
Twenty years after the unsolved murder of rapper The Notorious B.I.G, his wife is releasing an …
Howard Stern: Trump wants to be loved, presidency will be 'detrimental'…
Howard Stern said on his program Wednesday that Trump will hate being president and the role will …
Beyonce is the new queen of Instagram
They don't call her Queen Bey for nothing.According to Instagram, Beyonce's photo revealing her …
Trump at National Prayer Breakfast: 'Pray for Arnold'
President Donald Trump veered off script at the start of the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday …
Beyonce is pregnant with twins
Ring the alarm: Beyonce is having twins.The superstar singer posted a photo with her baby bump on …
Alan Thicke's son shares memory of last goodbye
Alan Thicke's son is sharing his memories of the last moments of his famous father's life.Carter …
