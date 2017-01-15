-
Potter County Officials Learn of Bushland Traffic Concerns
A concern for the safety of Bushland students is being talked about by the Potter County Commission.
-
Standoff in Southwest Amarillo
Amarillo Police and SWAT are at a home in Southwest Amarillo.
-
APD Investigating Sunday Morning Shooting
Authorities tell us he was taken to the hospital and has non-life threatening injuries.
-
BREAKING: Airplane Slides Off Runway at Rick Husband International Airport
According to APD, an airplane slid off of a runway at Amarillo Rick Husband International Airport …
-
Make-a-Wish Chili Cook Off
If this weather put you in the mood for some warm chili, the Tri-State Fairgrounds was the place …
-
Yellow City Community Outreach Opens Emergency Shelter
During the bitterly cold temperatures, an Amarillo group is working to keep homeless people in …
-
Icy Conditions Cover the High Plains
Today's rain is bringing some icy conditions with it.
-
Potter County Courthouse Repairs Begin
It's the first step in getting the Potter County Courthouse back in shape.
-
POLITICS TODAY: City Manager Selected
Amarillo's City Council selects Jared Miller to serve as the new City Manager.
-
POLITICS TODAY: This Happened - Meryl Streep
Actor Meryl Streep uses her Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech to take a…
-
Texas Tech plans for new veterinary school now "on pause"
Texas Tech University's plans to open a veterinary school in Amarillo have been placed on hold for …
-
"Breaking Bad" Actor Faces Election Probe
New Mexico State Police have opened a criminal investigation into allegations of fraud surrounding …
-
Record Number of Texans Expected to Travel this Holiday Week
According to the American Automobile Association, 8.2 million Texans are expected to travel between…
-
Small Oklahoma Fire Department Christmas Card Goes Viral
The department thought it'd be great to show the public what's really important to their …
-
Beheaded Body Found At Walmart
Police search for killer who left Oklahoma man's headless, castrated body behind Albuquerque …
-
In Corpus Christi, the latest water emergency was differentCorpus…
Corpus Christi has been struggling with water problems since last summer. But this latest incident …
-
Trump, women's health, child welfare top Texas news in 2016
Here’s a look at the top health and human services storylines The Texas Tribune tracked this year. …
-
Texas officially kicking Planned Parenthood out of Medicaid
Texas health officials on Tuesday delivered a final legal notice to nix the funding Planned …
-
Pantex Tech Transfer Inaugural Awards
Honoring technological advancements made at Pantex
-
My Texan ‘Twelve Days of Christmas'
This post originally appeared on Texas Table Top in December of 2013.
-
"SNL" Goes Rogue with Felicity Jones
-
Wife and Son Set On Fire
-
Good Samaritans Aid Wounded Trooper
-
Orlando Suspect "Desperate, Dangerous"
-
Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies Recalled Due To Salmonella Concerns
-
Body Found In Search For Missing Colorado Boy
-
Roof Trial Enters Sentencing Phase
-
Obama Care on Life Support?
-
Mikesell's Recalls Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips
-
Furry Fashion at Yellow City Pet Supply!
Give your special pet some special style at Yellow City Pet Supply!
-
Help Out at the Amarillo Zoo!
The Amarillo Zoo is now accepting applications for the Spring 2017 Training Classes!
-
Visit Wedding Paradise!
The Bridal Show of Amarillo is the biggest bridal show in the Texas Panhandle and features …
-
Comfort Food to Comfort the Bereaved
The Big Cheese has quickly become one of the most-loved fundraisers in Amarillo.
-
New Music Friday: Flaming Lips and Flo Morrisey & Matthew E. White
It's New Music Friday y'all!
-
The California Dream Eater
Wouldn't you love to drive around California to explore quirky and compelling culinary experiences,…
-
Fitness with Lisa: Hydrate Before, During, and After
Lisa wants you to remember to stay hydrated before, during, and after your workout!
-
The Shell is Made of What?
- Michelle Obama surprises well-wishers with Jimmy Fallon.- Taco Bell to offer fried chicken shell …
-
Preserve the Memories of the Hunt
Make Top of Texas Taxidermy your first stop after the hunt!
-
Find Your Healthcare Career
Academic Advantage College and Career Fair will feature a panel of medical professionals hosting …
-
Bridal Show of Amarillo 2017
-
Stay True to Your Resolutions with Chef Rocky's Foil Baked Salmon!
-
Get Your Mac N' Cheese On at the Big Cheese!
-
Keeping Up With Your Resolutions and Your Garden
-
Amarillo Little Theater Presents "Little Women"
-
Chef Rocky Makes a BLT Party Dip
-
SPCA Pet Adoptions: Gertie and Chloe
-
Box Office Preview 12/23/2016
-
High Tech Stocking Stuffer Ideas
-
"Assassin's Creed" - Michael Fassbender
-
12th Annual Golden Spread All-Star Volleyball preview
The Panhandle's best high school senior volleyball players will play in the 12th annual Golden …
-
LOCKER ROOM FUN: Light-hearted Atmosphere Inside Silver Star Nation…
-
Dak vs. Rodgers
The Silver Star Nation examines the matchup between quarterbacks for the NFC divisional round game …
-
Ezekiel Elliott Fine After Car Accident Near Cowboys Facility
Elliott tweeted, "I'm good. I've been in bigger collisions."
-
The Evolution of the Star
The Silver Star Nation delves into the logo and examines the evolution of the world famous star on …
-
Cowboys set for playoff rematch
The Cowboys now know they will get a second chance at the Packers in the divisional round of the …
-
ENMU introduces Kelley Lee as new football head coach
Eastern New Mexico University officially introduced Kelley Lee as the school's 16th head football …
-
ENMU Football Promotes OC Kelley Lee to Head Coach
-
Josh Lynn stepping down as ENMU football head coach
Eastern New Mexico University Athletic Director Dr. Greg Waggoner announced Tuesday that Josh Lynn …
-
Lady Buffs return from break with big win
West Texas A&M freshman Lexi Hightower led all scorers with 20 points Friday night as the Lady …
-
Famed Ringling Bros. circus closing after more than 100 years
The Ringling Bros. circus is closing down after more than 100 years in operation, according to a …
-
Is 'Deadpool' an Oscar contender?
When Oscar nominations are announced later this month, films like "La La Land," "Moonlight" and …
-
Directors Guild film nominees revealed
The Directors Guild of America has narrowed down their picks for 2016's best film …
-
Taylor Swift teases new music video with Zayn Malik
It appears Taylor Swift's first music video in two years is about to drop.Swift teased fans with a …
-
Two members of the band Tower of Power hit by train
Two members of the funk-rock band Tower of Power are recovering after being hit by a train, the …
-
Female directors becoming rarer in Hollywood
This year will see some major movie releases from female filmmakers. There's superhero flick …
-
Chris Rock performs with Schumer and Chappelle
So Chris Rock, Amy Schumer and Dave Chappelle walk into a New York comedy club...There's no …
-
Donald Glover expands FX ties with new deal
Fresh off a few wins at the Golden Globes, Donald Glover's excellent week just got even better.The …
-
Kim Kardashian heads to Dubai for appearance
Kim Kardashian is Dubai bound.The reality star announced the news on her Instagram Wednesday …
-
Paris Jackson slams Fiennes' portrayal of her father
Add Paris Jackson to the list of those who are not fans of Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson.The …
