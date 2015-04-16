-
Woman Charged With Prostitution After Investigation at Local Business
Year In Review: DPS Intercepts Drugs and Cash in the Texas Panhandle
Boys Ranch CEO Charged With DWI
People Sound-off on Councilman Burkett's Facebook Comments at City Council Meeting
Amarillo Resident and Philanthropist Myrna Raffkind has Died
House Fire in Pampa Leaves One Person Dead, Second Person Injured
According to city officials, crews battled the fire for more than two hours.
HIGH PLAINS HOSPITALITY: Helping People Affected by Recent Ice Storm
As hundreds of thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power throughout the High Plains a couple …
Clovis Man Found Guilty in 2002 Cold Case Murder
Judge Tatum said to the defendant, "I hope you can find peace one day because you have committed …
Immunization Clinic Goes Mobile
Vaccines available include Pneumococcal (pneumonia), MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella), Tdap …
Organization for the Homeless Looking for Bigger Shelter Space
An organization providing emergency shelter to the homeless is looking for a bigger space.
4 Arrested Durning Wednesday Morning Burglary
APD makes four arrests after Wednesday morning burglary in north Amarillo
Soncy To Close This Weekend For Bridge Demolition
Motorists Should Use Coulter and Hope to Access Shopping
Turn Center Prepares for Impact of Medicaid Cuts
Millions of dollars in Medicaid cut reimbursements announced last year are soon going to be felt …
In 2016, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers seized more than $88 million in drugs and…
I-40 Traffic Stop Leads to Heroin Seizure
DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Seizure
Texas Tech plans for new veterinary school now "on pause"
Texas Tech University's plans to open a veterinary school in Amarillo have been placed on hold for …
Analysis: Texas, a legislative sideshow to the main act in D.C.
The Texas Legislature is primed to go, but this is going to be a session outside the limelight. The…
In "sanctuary" fight, Abbott cuts off funding to Travis County
Gov. Greg Abbott has followed through on his threat to cut off state funding for Travis County over…
Texas lawmakers aim to eliminate death penalty for convicts who didn't kill
At least two Texas Democrats and one Republican are pushing to reform the death penalty under the …
Execution halted for man convicted in Corpus Christi stabbing death
Two days before death row inmate John Ramirez was scheduled to be executed, a federal district …
Senate Finance Committee hears parents plea to halt therapy cuts
Parents brought their special needs children to a Senate hearing room to ask lawmakers to stop …
In State of State, Abbott imposes hiring freeze, declares 4 issues "emergencies"
Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday asked lawmakers to immediately take on so-called "sanctuary cities," …
Texas Muslims Vow To Rebuild
Members of Victoria, Texas' Muslim community say they will rebuild the mosque destroyed by fire …
Killeen Infant who nearly drowned in care of a local babysitter dies
An 8-month-old baby boy is dead after a baby sitter left him alone in a bathtub earlier this month.…
State Board of Education to debate language in state standards on evolution
State Board of Education members will hear public testimony Tuesday on science curriculum standards…
One Killed, One Injured In Air Force Training Mishap in New Mexico
Missing Woman's Friends Demand Police Dashcam
Trump Taps Gorsuch For Supreme Court
Toothache Turns Deadly
Justice Drama Casts Shadow On Supreme Court Pick
Boy Scouts Welcome Transgender Scouts
Mom Stabs Baby To Death
Filling The Gap
Trump says Lockheed Martin has cut $600 million from F-35 program
Trump Defends Travel Ban
Build Your Own Snack Stadium
Football fanatics and foodies around the country will be gobbling down on 1 billion chicken wings, …
Get Your Workout in Gear!
Boot Camp Challenge at Gold's Gym offers an exciting way to jump start your workout or shake up …
Winter Beauty Buys
Beauty Expert Cheryl Kramer, has the scoop on the hottest winter trends and must-haves.
Meaghan's Big Game Guide!
As Super Bowl Sunday is the second-biggest day of the year for food consumption, Meaghan has found …
Snack Like an All-Pro!
Chef Rocky has your Super Bowl snacks covered!
Get Big Game Ready with Ovie Mughelli
The big game is almost here, so grab your chips and dips and party favors.
Bring Home the Sights and Sounds of the Big Game!
The Big Game on Feb. 5 means many football fans will be looking to upgrade their home theater …
Morning Routine Tips
Style and Beauty Expert Jenn Falik is the go-to resource for the latest tips, trends and …
Celebrate the Croissant!
Chef Jaun Lopez stops by from Pescaraz to help us celebrate National Croissant Day!
Heart of the High Plains: Wake Up to a Better You
Day of the Woman: Wake Up to a Better You! Presented by The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's …
Abandoned Kangaroo On The Mend
Apps Make Valentine's Day Easy
Teacher's Twist On A High-Five
Plant Porpagation and Volunteering with the HPFB
February 2017 at the Library!
Video View 1/31/17
6th Annual Celebration of Hope for the Turn Center
Holocaust Survivor to Speak at West Texas A&M University
104 Years And Counting!
Life After Loss: Understanding Our Grief at BSA Hospice
4) Panhandle girls edge 1) Claude 44-41
Number four Panhandle High School topped number one Claude Tuesday night at Panhandle 44-41, …
Area Girl's Basketball Teams Earn Top State Rankings
High school basketball recap for Friday, January 27
High school basketball scores and highlights from the Panhandle for Friday, January 27.
High school basketball recap for Tuesday, January 24th
A high school basketball round-up for Tuesday, January 24th.
Former Randall football head coach Bryan Wood accepts Shallowater head…
Former Randall football head coach and Canyon ISD athletic director Bryan Wood was named the new …
Amarillo High Defeats Canyon in an Overtime Thriller for a Share of the…
WT Junior Guard Named to Top-100 Watch List for 2017 Bevo Fancis Award
West Texas A&M junior Guard David Chavlovich has been named to the Top 100 Watch List for the 2017 …
Early playoff exit stings for the Cowboys
The sting of a devastating 34-31 loss to the Packers in the NFC Divisional Round Sunday was still …
12th Annual Golden Spread All-Star Volleyball preview
The Panhandle's best high school senior volleyball players will play in the 12th annual Golden …
LOCKER ROOM FUN: Light-hearted Atmosphere Inside Silver Star Nation…
Beyonce is pregnant with twins
Ring the alarm: Beyonce is having twins.The superstar singer posted a photo with her baby bump on …
Alan Thicke's son shares memory of last good-bye
Alan Thicke's son is sharing his memories of the last moments of his famous father's life.Carter …
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West get into children's fashion
Now your kids can be decked out like the Kardashian West children.Kim Kardashian West and her …
Pharrell Williams, wife welcome triplets
Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh are celebrating some happy news.The pair has welcomed …
GLAAD Media Awards nominees announced
The GLAAD Media Awards nominations include plentiful amounts of praise for television but the same …
Peter Capaldi to leave 'Doctor Who'
It's time to bid farewell to another Time Lord."Doctor Who" star Peter Capaldi has announced he'll …
Ben Affleck backs out of directing 'Batman' film
Ben Affleck will still be under the cowl, but not behind the camera.The actor, who plays Warner …
Here's a first look at 'Ocean's 8' all-female cast
We don't know too much about the plot, but we at least know what the cast of "Ocean's 8" looks …
Miss France clinches Miss Universe title
Miss France is the new Miss Universe.Decked out in a gold-sequined gown, 24-year-old dental surgery…
SAG Awards find unifying theme in Trump policies
The Screen Actors Guild Awards made clear that politics are going to be an integral part of award …
