-
Northwest Texas Hospital Holds "We Wash Hand Hygiene Fair"
Employees took part in the "We Wash Hand Hygiene Fair".
-
Texas DSHS: Flu Cases Continue to rise in Texas Panhandle
On Friday, DSHS reported that the flu activity has increased in the Amarillo Health Service …
-
Amarillo Police: No "Serial Rapist" in Amarillo
There is a FALSE post spreading on Facebook about a "Serial Rapist" in Amarillo
-
Meth and Marijuana Seized During I-40 Traffic Stop
Both Angie Gaudin and Roberto Vazquez were arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention …
-
Texas Rangers Investigating Officer Involved Shooting In Panhandle
The suspect reportedly produced a handgun and fired it at the deputies.
-
Papa's Legacy
A father, who wanted the best for his daughter, leads a woman halfway around the world to a small …
-
Holocaust Survivor Visits WTAMU
People on the High Plains heard from a man who survived the Holocaust.
-
Pampa Man Accused of Shooting Denver Transit Security Officer; History…
A Pampa man is arrested and is being held on murder charges after a security guard is shot and…
-
Tiny Shelter, Big Help for Homeless Amarillo Woman
The woman's new shelter comes from a man who never met her and knew nothing about her.
-
Various Lanes on I-40 Close Friday Morning For Pothole Repairs
The closures will last for approximately 30 minutes to allow for pothole repair on the Arthur …
-
Execution halted days before Fort Worth man was set to die
Tilon Carter, 37, received a stay Friday afternoon from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. His …
-
Senate committee advances anti-sanctuary cities bill
After hearing more than 16 hours of testimony, the Texas Senate State Affairs Committee voted 7-2 …
-
Snake Surprise Leads To Bigger Shock
Texas toddler finds rattlesnake in toilet, 23 more found living under home.
-
State of Oklahoma Requests Major Disaster Declaration for January Ice Storm
Governor Mary Fallin today announced the state of Oklahoma has requested a major disaster …
-
Protesters flood state Texas Capitol as committee debates sanctuary cities bill
Hundreds of opponents of a controversial immigration proposal descended on the state Capitol …
-
Local Family Finds Rattlesnake in Toilet
The family hadn't seen a snake on their property for years and had no idea the rattlesnakes were …
-
Texas scientists worry about research funding under Trump
Texas scientists — particularly those who study climate — are worried they may lose access to key g…
-
WalletHub Study: 2017's States with the Best & Worst Dental Health
Many people dread visiting their dentist.
-
Analysis: Texas, a legislative sideshow to the main act in D.C.
The Texas Legislature is primed to go, but this is going to be a session outside the limelight. The…
-
In "sanctuary" fight, Abbott cuts off funding to Travis County
Gov. Greg Abbott has followed through on his threat to cut off state funding for Travis County over…
-
Trump Threatens University Funding
-
Snake Surprise Leads To Bigger Shock
-
Scam Warning: "Can You Hear Me?"
-
One Dead In Prison Standoff
-
Trump's "Blunt" Call With Australia
-
Sneak Peek - "Powerless"
-
Testing Authority
-
Fiery Protests Erupt On Berkeley Campus
-
Trump To Congress - "Go Nuclear"
-
One Killed, One Injured In Air Force Training Mishap in New Mexico
-
Wake Up a Better You!
Day of the Woman: Wake Up to a Better You! Presented by The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's …
-
Gifts for Your Tech Loving Lover!
AT&T is your Valentine's Day Gift HQ when it comes to finding that perfect tech gift for your …
-
Support Opportunity School and Get Some V-Day Cookies!
The Opportunity School Board is holding their annual Valentine's Cookie sale!
-
New Music Friday: Sampha and Elbow
Sampha, "Process"Elbow, "Little Fictions"
-
Rich's Super Bowl Libations!
Rich is in the Studio 4 kitchen serving up a Super Bowl inspired happy hour sure to score during …
-
Throw a Party Like a Super Bowl Champ!
The Super Bowl will be here before we know it, and with the big game comes a big party.
-
Monster Trucks Return to Amarillo!
Your favorite monster trucks are back in town this weekend and you don't want to miss this show!
-
How to Super Bowl Party Like a Super Model
Want to know to party like a Supermodel? Model, Actress, and Activist, Ellie Gonsalves shares …
-
What We Love: Chew Toys and Nerd Wax
- Meaghan loves Benebone wishbone chew toy for dogs!- Preston loves Nerd Wax.
-
Knowing Risk Factors Keeps You Heart Healthy
Heart disease is the number one killer for all Americans.
-
Online Privacy: A Thing Of The Past?
-
Box Office Preview 2/3/17
-
"Violins Of Hope" On Display
-
Late Daughter's Letters Bring Comfort To Mom
-
Kids Eat Free in Amarillo (or For Really Cheap)
-
Web Extra: Hooked On Sciene: Popping a Balloon with an Orange!
-
"Dear President Trump,..."
-
Hooked On Sciene: Popping a Balloon with an Orange!
-
BBB Torch Awards 2017
-
Kicker Monster Truck Show
-
National Signing Day 2017
-
4) Panhandle girls edge 1) Claude 44-41
Number four Panhandle High School topped number one Claude Tuesday night at Panhandle 44-41, …
-
Area Girl's Basketball Teams Earn Top State Rankings
-
High school basketball recap for Friday, January 27
High school basketball scores and highlights from the Panhandle for Friday, January 27.
-
High school basketball recap for Tuesday, January 24th
A high school basketball round-up for Tuesday, January 24th.
-
Former Randall football head coach Bryan Wood accepts Shallowater head…
Former Randall football head coach and Canyon ISD athletic director Bryan Wood was named the new …
-
Amarillo High Defeats Canyon in an Overtime Thriller for a Share of the…
-
WT Junior Guard Named to Top-100 Watch List for 2017 Bevo Fancis Award
West Texas A&M junior Guard David Chavlovich has been named to the Top 100 Watch List for the 2017 …
-
Early playoff exit stings for the Cowboys
The sting of a devastating 34-31 loss to the Packers in the NFC Divisional Round Sunday was still …
-
12th Annual Golden Spread All-Star Volleyball preview
The Panhandle's best high school senior volleyball players will play in the 12th annual Golden …
-
Super Bowl LI: Will Lady Gaga go off on Trump at halftime?
Considering she will command one of the biggest TV audiences of the year, speculation is brewing on…
-
Faith Evans announces Notorious B.I.G. duets album
Twenty years after the unsolved murder of rapper The Notorious B.I.G, his wife is releasing an …
-
Howard Stern: Trump wants to be loved, presidency will be 'detrimental'…
Howard Stern said on his program Wednesday that Trump will hate being president and the role will …
-
Beyonce is the new queen of Instagram
They don't call her Queen Bey for nothing.According to Instagram, Beyonce's photo revealing her …
-
Trump at National Prayer Breakfast: 'Pray for Arnold'
President Donald Trump veered off script at the start of the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday …
-
Beyonce is pregnant with twins
Ring the alarm: Beyonce is having twins.The superstar singer posted a photo with her baby bump on …
-
Alan Thicke's son shares memory of last goodbye
Alan Thicke's son is sharing his memories of the last moments of his famous father's life.Carter …
-
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West get into children's fashion
Now your kids can be decked out like the Kardashian West children.Kim Kardashian West and her …
-
Pharrell Williams, wife welcome triplets
Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh are celebrating some happy news.The pair has welcomed …
-
GLAAD Media Awards nominees announced
The GLAAD Media Awards nominations include plentiful amounts of praise for television but the same …
Now Loading......
KAMR Local 4 on Facebook
KAMR Local 4 on Twitter
MyHighPlains iPhone App
MyHighPlains Android App